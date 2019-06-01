Sports
Zazueta, Rios lift Monterrey over Monclova 4-2
MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Amadeo Zazueta doubled twice, driving home two runs as the Sultanes de Monterrey defeated the Acereros del Norte 4-2 on Saturday.
Ramon Rios doubled and singled for Monterrey.
Monterrey started the scoring in the second inning when Yadir Drake hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Zazueta.
The Acereros cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Bruce Maxwell hit a solo home run.
The Sultanes tacked on another run in the eighth when Chris Roberson scored on an error.
Monterrey right-hander Elian Leyva (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Romario Gil (3-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing three runs and eight hits over five innings.
Maxwell homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Acereros.
Comments