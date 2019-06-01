Moniot hits walk-off double, Kannapolis beats Hickory 3-2

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Travis Moniot had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Kannapolis Intimidators topped the Hickory Crawdads 3-2 on Saturday.

Amado Nunez scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a forceout and advanced to second on an error.

Earlier in the inning, Ramon Beltre scored on a fielder's choice to tie the game 2-2.

In the top of the first, Hickory scored on a sacrifice fly by Melvin Novoa that brought home Frainyer Chavez. In the following at-bat, Matt Whatley hit an RBI single, scoring Curtis Terry to give the Crawdads a 2-0 lead. Kannapolis answered in the bottom of the inning when Ian Dawkins scored on a groundout.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Kannapolis' Davis Martin and Hickory's Yerry Rodriguez delivered great starts. Martin went six innings, allowing two runs and three hits. He also struck out six and walked three. Rodriguez allowed one run and two hits over six innings. He also struck out seven and walked one.

Bennett Sousa (1-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Grant Anderson (5-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.