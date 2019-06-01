Sports

Quigley, Vandersloot give Sky win over Storm

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Allie Quigley scored 25 points, Diamond DeShields added 21 and the Chicago Sky beat the defending champion Seattle Storm 83-79 on Saturday night.

In the last two minutes, Quigley scored twice to tie it before Courtney Vandersloot scored the final four points to give the Sky (1-1) the victory. It was a great finish for Quigley and Vandersloot, who were married after last season, in Chicago's home opener on the first day of Pride Month.

Natasha Howard's putback gave Seattle a 77-75 lead with 2:04 to play but Quigley answered with a floater. The Storm, playing their third road game in four nights, regained the lead on Crystal Langhorne's layup. Quigley's jumper tied it at the 1:17 mark.

After a Storm miss, Vandersloot hit a pullup jumper for an 81-79 Chicago lead. She grabbed a rebound after another Seattle miss and made it a two-possession game with a layup with 14.6 remaining.

The Storm missed a pair of 3-pointers before Vandersloot, who had 11 assists and 10 points, grabbed her eighth rebound to clinch it.

Quigley and DeShields, who was scoreless in Chicago's season-opening loss, combined to go 20 of 31 from the floor with five 3s.

Howard scored 21 points and Jewell Loyd had 17 for the Storm (2-2).

