Quigley, Vandersloot give Sky win over Storm

Allie Quigley scored 25 points, Diamond DeShields added 21 and the Chicago Sky beat the defending champion Seattle Storm 83-79 on Saturday night.

In the last two minutes, Quigley scored twice to tie it before Courtney Vandersloot scored the final four points to give the Sky (1-1) the victory. It was a great finish for Quigley and Vandersloot, who were married after last season, in Chicago's home opener on the first day of Pride Month.

Natasha Howard's putback gave Seattle a 77-75 lead with 2:04 to play but Quigley answered with a floater. The Storm, playing their third road game in four nights, regained the lead on Crystal Langhorne's layup. Quigley's jumper tied it at the 1:17 mark.

After a Storm miss, Vandersloot hit a pullup jumper for an 81-79 Chicago lead. She grabbed a rebound after another Seattle miss and made it a two-possession game with a layup with 14.6 remaining.

The Storm missed a pair of 3-pointers before Vandersloot, who had 11 assists and 10 points, grabbed her eighth rebound to clinch it.

Quigley and DeShields, who was scoreless in Chicago's season-opening loss, combined to go 20 of 31 from the floor with five 3s.

Howard scored 21 points and Jewell Loyd had 17 for the Storm (2-2).