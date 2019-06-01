Gale’s double leads Okla. City to 8-1 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Rocky Gale hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to an 8-1 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Saturday.

The double by Gale, part of a four-run inning, gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead before Drew Jackson hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

The Dodgers later added a run in the sixth and two in the seventh. In the sixth, Angelo Mora hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Shane Peterson, while Zach Reks and Peterson hit RBI doubles in the seventh.

Okla. City right-hander Mitchell White (1-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Daniel Ponce de Leon (4-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after he allowed six runs on just four hits over six innings.

For the Redbirds, Edmundo Sosa homered and singled.