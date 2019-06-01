Curran, Breazeale lead Delmarva to 5-3 win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Ben Breazeale doubled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Delmarva Shorebirds beat the Greenville Drive 5-3 on Saturday.

Seamus Curran homered and singled for Delmarva.

Delmarva grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third after Robbie Thorburn and Adam Hall scored on an error.

After tying the game in the third, the Drive went up in the fourth inning when Tyler Esplin scored on a wild pitch.

The Shorebirds later added single runs in the sixth, seventh and ninth innings to secure the victory.

Zach Matson (4-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Miguel Suero (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The Drive failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss.