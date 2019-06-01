Robert Hight tops qualifying at Route 66 NHRA Nationals

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Mike Salinas drives in Top Fuel qualifying Friday, May 31, 2019, for the Route 66 NHRA Nationals drag races at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Ill. Jerry Foss

Funny Car points leader Robert Hight topped qualifying Saturday night in the Route 66 NHRA Nationals.

Hight claimed his sixth No. 1 qualifier of the season and 66th in his career with a pass of 3.880 seconds at 334.24 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro during the final qualifying session.

"The conditions were there tonight, and we gave it the power and it stuck," Hight said. "It was a great run and I'm loving the conditions we're going to have (Sunday). It's awesome to come to Chicago and see a field like this. There are a lot of good cars here."

Mike Salinas led in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock, and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Salinas picked up his third No. 1 qualifier of the year with a Friday run of 3.693 at 328.30. Greg Anderson earned his 103rd career No. 1 qualifier to move to third place in NHRA history with a 6.571 at 210.54 in a Camaro. Krawiec took his second No. 1 qualifier of the season and 45th overall with a 6.801 at 198.79 from Friday.