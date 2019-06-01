Slater’s homer leads Sacramento to 7-5 win over Las Vegas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Austin Slater hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Sacramento River Cats to a 7-5 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Saturday.

The home run by Slater capped a four-run inning and gave the River Cats a 6-5 lead after Abiatal Avelino hit a two-run home run earlier in the inning.

The River Cats tacked on another run in the sixth when Mike Gerber hit an RBI single, scoring Ryan Howard.

Starter Yoanys Quiala (2-2) got the win while Norge Ruiz (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

Jorge Mateo homered and doubled, driving in three runs for the Aviators.

Despite the loss, Las Vegas is 8-2 against Sacramento this season.