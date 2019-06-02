Fraley’s single leads Arkansas to 10-3 win over Tulsa

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Jake Fraley hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 10-3 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday.

The single by Fraley scored Nick Zammarelli and Donnie Walton to tie the game 3-3.

The Travelers later added a run in the sixth and six in the seventh to put the game away.

Zac Grotz (2-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tulsa starter J.D. Martin (2-5) took the loss in the Texas League game.