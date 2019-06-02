Brannen hits walk-off single in 10th, Greenville beats Delmarva 4-3

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Cole Brannen hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Greenville Drive defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 4-3 on Sunday.

Jonathan Ortega scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Shorebirds tied the game 3-3 in the top of the eighth when Seamus Curran hit a solo home run.

Reliever Yorvin Pantoja (4-2) went one scoreless inning, striking out one and walking two to get the win. Matthew Hammonds (1-2) allowed one run and got one out in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Devlin Granberg reached base three times in the win.

The Shorebirds failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Doran Turchin doubled and singled twice for the Shorebirds. Curran homered and singled.