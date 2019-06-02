Reign FC allows late goal to Houston in 1-1 draw

Houston’s Satara Murray (44) and Reign FC’s Ifeoma Onumonu (25) go up for a header in the second half. Reign FC played the Houston Dash in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Reign FC’s Bethany Balcer (24) and Darian Jenkins (11) embrace after Balcer’s goal in the first half. Reign FC played the Houston Dash in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Reign FC’s Shea Groom (2) goes on the attack in the first half. Reign FC played the Houston Dash in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Reign FC’s Jess Fishlock reacts after a near-miss in the second half. Reign FC played the Houston Dash in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Reign FC’s Bethany Balcer goes up for a header in the second half. Reign FC played the Houston Dash in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Reign FC’s Casey Murphy dives after a penalty kick by Houston’s Sofia Huerta in the first half. Reign FC played the Houston Dash in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Houston’s Amber Brooks and Reign FC’s Maegen Kelly (44) collide I the final seconds of the match. Reign FC played the Houston Dash in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Reign FC’s Casey Murphy (26) makes a save in the second half. Reign FC played the Houston Dash in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Reign FC’s Kristen McNabb (19) pushes the ball up the pitch in the first half. Reign FC played the Houston Dash in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Houston keeper Jane Campbell (1) makes a save in the first half. Reign FC played the Houston Dash in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Houston’s Kristie Mewis (19) celebrates a goal by Christine Nairn (not pictured) in the second half to tie the match. Reign FC played the Houston Dash in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
A late goal by Houston’s Christine Nairn gets by Reign FC keeper Casey Murphy in the second half to tie the match. Reign FC played the Houston Dash in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
