Beer’s single leads Corpus Christi to 6-4 win over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Seth Beer hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 6-4 win over the Frisco RoughRiders in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The single by Beer scored Chas McCormick and Luis Santana to give the Hooks a 5-3 lead.

The Hooks tacked on another run in the fifth when Santana hit an RBI single, scoring Granden Goetzman.

Justin Ferrell (1-2) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Frisco starter Tyler Phillips (0-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.