Bojarski’s homer leads West Michigan to 4-2 win over Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Ulrich Bojarski hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 4-2 win over the Lake County Captains in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The home run by Bojarski gave the Whitecaps a 3-2 lead.

The Whitecaps tacked on another run in the seventh when Vinny Esposito hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Avery Tuck.

West Michigan right-hander Chance Kirby (1-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alex Royalty (1-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after he allowed three runs on just three hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The teams split the doubleheader after Lake County won the first game 7-3.