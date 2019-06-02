Barreto’s double leads Las Vegas to 7-5 win over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Franklin Barreto hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 7-5 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Sunday.

The double by Barreto gave the Aviators a 5-4 lead and capped a three-run inning for Las Vegas. Earlier in the inning, Las Vegas tied the game when Sheldon Neuse hit an RBI double.

The Aviators added to their lead in the eighth when Barreto hit a two-run home run.

Sacramento saw its comeback attempt come up short after Zach Green hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to cut the Las Vegas lead to 7-5.

Starter Paul Blackburn (6-1) got the win while Tyler Rogers (2-2) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

Ronnie Freeman homered and singled, driving in two runs for the River Cats.

With the win, Las Vegas improved to 9-2 against Sacramento this season.