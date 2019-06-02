Lopez, Chinea lead Springfield to 6-1 win over NW Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Irving Lopez hit a two-run double in the second inning, and Chris Chinea homered and had two hits as the Springfield Cardinals defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-1 on Sunday.

The double by Lopez scored Brian O'Keefe and Chinea to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

After Springfield added two runs, the Naturals cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Kort Peterson hit a solo home run.

Springfield right-hander Williams Perez (6-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on nine hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter J.C. Cloney (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing four runs and six hits over six innings.

For the Naturals, Peterson was a triple short of the cycle.