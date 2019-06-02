Mendoza’s single leads Monterrey to 6-4 win over Monclova

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Victor Mendoza hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 6-4 win over the Acereros del Norte on Sunday.

The single by Mendoza scored Ali Solis and Ramiro Pena to give the Sultanes a 5-4 lead.

The Sultanes tacked on another run in the eighth when Solis scored on a sacrifice.

Eddie Gamboa (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Zach Phillips (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Acereros did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. For the Acereros, Alex Mejia doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one. Francisco Peguero homered and singled, driving home three runs.