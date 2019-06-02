Espinoza’s double leads Tabasco to 9-8 win over Oaxaca

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Alan Espinoza hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Olmecas de Tabasco to a 9-8 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Sunday.

The double by Espinoza capped a three-run inning and gave the Olmecas a 7-6 lead after Ramon R Ramirez hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

With the score tied 7-7 in the ninth, the Olmecas took the lead for good when Ronnier Mustelier hit an RBI double, scoring Edgar Duran.

Oaxaca saw its comeback attempt come up short after Eric Meza hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Tabasco lead to 9-8.

Brandon Cunniff (1-2) got the win in relief while Pedro Rodriguez (3-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

In the losing effort, Oaxaca got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Alonzo Harris homered and doubled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three.

Despite the loss, Oaxaca is 6-3 against Tabasco this season.