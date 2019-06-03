Gutierrez, Castro lead DSL Twins to 8-1 win over DSL Nationals

, (AP) -- Wilfri Castro had two hits and three RBI, and Carlos Gutierrez allowed just three hits over five innings as the DSL Twins beat the DSL Nationals 8-1 on Monday.

Gutierrez (1-0) allowed one run while striking out five to get the win.

DSL Twins started the scoring in the first inning when Alexander Pena and Miguel Angel Vallejo hit RBI singles.

The DSL Twins later added runs in four additional innings to punctuate the blowout.

Abrahan Hiraldo (0-1) went five innings, allowing six runs and nine hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out three and walked one.