Velasquez’s run leads DSL Mets2 to 9-3 win over DSL Tigers1

, (AP) -- Wilker Velasquez and Dyron Campos scored on an error in the third inning to help the DSL Mets2 secure a 9-3 victory over the DSL Tigers1 on Monday. With the victory, the DSL Mets2 swept the short two-game series.

The error gave the DSL Mets2 a 2-1 lead.

The DSL Mets2 later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Moises Gonzalez tripled and doubled, scoring two runs for DSL Mets2.

DSL Mets2 right-hander Robert Colina (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Wilmer Fenelon (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up two runs over 2 1/3 innings.