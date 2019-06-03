Narvaez’s single leads DSL Rangers1 to 10-7 win over DSL Rays2

, (AP) -- Efrenyer Narvaez hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Rangers1 to a 10-7 win over the DSL Rays2 on Monday. The DSL Rangers1 swept the short two-game series with the win.

The single by Narvaez came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the DSL Rangers1 a 7-5 lead. Later in the inning, Rehybell Perozo hit a two-run single.

The DSL Rangers1 tacked on another run in the ninth when Cesar Ortega scored on a wild pitch.

Jeremis Herrera (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Shuruendy Valeriano (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.