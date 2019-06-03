OBJ reports to Browns, will practice after skipping workouts

FILE- In this April 1, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham answers questions during a news conference in Berea, Ohio. Beckham reported for Cleveland’s mandatory minicamp and will practice Tuesday, June 4, 2019, after missing most of the team’s voluntary workouts. The star wide receiver has been away from the team and training in California. AP Photo

Odell Beckham Jr. reported for Cleveland's mandatory minicamp and will practice Tuesday after missing most of the team's voluntary workouts.

The star wide receiver has been training in California, and missed nine of 10 practices. But he'll take part in the Browns' three-day minicamp, where he'll try to catch up and develop rapport with his new teammates.

Last week, first-year Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Beckham missed "a lot" during his extended absence. Kitchens' comment was a change in tone after he defended Beckham's decision to be away.

The Browns acquired Beckham in a March trade with the Giants.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Also, running back Duke Johnson is expected to be on the field after demanding a trade and sitting out OTAs. He's upset with a reduced role after the team signed free agent Kareem Hunt.

While Beckham and Johnson are back, receiver Jarvis Landry will likely be held out with an unspecified injury.