Philadelphia takes 5-game skid into matchup with San Diego

Philadelphia Phillies (33-27, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (31-29, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jerad Eickhoff (2-3, 4.10 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (4-3, 2.40 ERA, .82 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Padres are 16-16 in home games. San Diego has slugged .413 this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with a mark of .625.

The Phillies are 13-16 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .409 this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with a mark of .538. The Padres won the last meeting 8-2. Eric Lauer earned his fifth victory and Manny Machado went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for San Diego. Aaron Nola took his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 34 RBIs and is batting .289. Renfroe is 12-for-32 with six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Jay Bruce leads the Phillies with 14 home runs and is batting .214. Bryce Harper is 11-for-39 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by three runs

Phillies: 4-6, .222 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (shoulder), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Zach Eflin: 10-day IL (back), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Andrew McCutchen: day-to-day (knee).