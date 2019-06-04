Herman’s homer leads Greensboro to 8-1 win over Charleston

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Jack Herman hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers to an 8-1 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Tuesday.

The home run by Herman scored Patrick Dorrian and Michael Gretler to give the Grasshoppers a 3-1 lead.

The Grasshoppers later added runs in four additional innings to finish off the blowout.

Greensboro right-hander Steven Jennings (4-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Daniel Bies (2-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up five runs and nine hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Greensboro improved to 4-2 against Charleston this season.