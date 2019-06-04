Rodriguez, Tom lift Akron over Reading 8-5

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Nellie Rodriguez homered and singled twice, driving home two runs as the Akron RubberDucks defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 8-5 on Tuesday.

Ka'ai Tom homered and singled with three RBIs for Akron.

Akron took the lead in the first when it put up four runs, including a two-run home run by Tom.

Following the big inning, the Fightin Phils cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Luke Williams hit an RBI double, driving in Grenny Cumana.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The RubberDucks later added two runs in the third and one in the fourth and fifth to secure the victory.

Akron starter Tanner Tully (5-4) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Bailey Falter (4-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 11 hits over four innings.

For the Fightin Phils, Williams homered and doubled, driving in two runs.