Garcia’s single leads Tampa to 6-4 win over St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Dermis Garcia hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 6-4 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday.

The single by Garcia scored Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial to give the Tarpons a 2-0 lead.

St. Lucie answered in the bottom of the inning when Carlos Cortes hit an RBI double, scoring Blake Tiberi to cut the deficit to one.

The Tarpons later added three runs in the third and one in the sixth. In the third, Cabrera hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Pablo Olivares, while Diego Castillo scored on a double play in the sixth.

St. Lucie saw its comeback attempt come up short after Tiberi hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Alfredo Escalera in the ninth to cut the Tampa lead to 6-4.

Tampa left-hander JP Sears (3-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Kevin Smith (3-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

For the Mets, Tiberi doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, St. Lucie is 5-1 against Tampa this season.