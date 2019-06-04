Omaha beats Albuquerque 14-3

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Erick Mejia scored on an error, Lucas Duda scored on an error and Humberto Arteaga scored on an error in the first inning, leading the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 14-3 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday.

The play, part of a four-run inning, gave the Storm Chasers a 3-0 lead before Jorge Bonifacio hit a solo home run later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Isotopes cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Roberto Ramos hit a solo home run.

Omaha later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run seventh, when the team hit three home runs to help finish off the blowout.

Omaha southpaw Foster Griffin (6-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Pat Dean (1-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and 13 hits over four innings.

In the losing effort, Yonathan Daza, Brian Mundell and Ramos each had three hits for Albuquerque.