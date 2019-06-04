Peterson leads Okla. City to 6-4 win over Sacramento

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Shane Peterson hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 6-4 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Tuesday.

The home run by Peterson capped a three-run inning and gave the Dodgers a 4-2 lead after Kyle Garlick hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Dodgers later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Jake Peter hit an RBI single, while Edwin Rios hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Peterson in the fifth.

Sacramento saw its comeback attempt come up short after Mike Gerber hit an RBI single, scoring Levi Michael in the ninth inning to cut the Okla. City lead to 6-4.

Justin Grimm (2-4) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Sacramento starter Carlos Navas (0-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.