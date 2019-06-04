Pena, De Leon spur Frisco to 7-3 win over Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Michael De Leon hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Richelson Pena allowed just four hits over five innings as the Frisco RoughRiders beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 7-3 on Tuesday.

Pena struck out two while allowing one run.

Amarillo grabbed a 3-2 lead in the sixth after Edward Olivares hit a two-run double.

After tying the game in the seventh, the RoughRiders took the lead for good with three runs in the eighth inning. De Leon hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The RoughRiders tacked on another run in the ninth when Andretty Cordero hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Preston Beck.

Demarcus Evans (1-0) got the win in relief while Kazuhisa Makita (3-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.