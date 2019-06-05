Ankle injury forces Neymar out of Brazil’s friendly match

Brazil's Neymar lies on the pitch after being fouled during a friendly soccer match against Qatar at the Estadio Nacional in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Brazil and Qatar are preparing for the Copa America which runs from June 14 until July 7 in Brazil. AP Photo

Neymar left Brazil's 2-0 victory over Qatar in a friendly match on Wednesday night in tears after twisting his right ankle during a hard tackle in the first minutes of the match.

The game was a part of the team's preparations for Copa America, which begins on June 14.

Neymar left the Mane Garrincha stadium using crutches before the match ended. He was accompanied by his father and Brazil's soccer confederation head Edu Gaspar, who said they were headed to a local hospital for further examinations.

The player returned to Brazil's hotel in the early hours Thursday, after he was visited by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"I want to believe this is not a serious problem and that he will be able to help our team in Copa America," Brazil coach Tite said.

Neymar felt the injury shortly after Richarlison scored Brazil's first goal at 22 minutes. He was replaced by Everton.

TV images showed Neymar in tears as doctors examined his ankle on Brazil's bench. He was helped by the medics as he went to the dressing room.

Gabriel Jesus added a second for Brazil. On Sunday, the team plays its last preparatory friendly against Honduras in Porto Alegre.

Neymar recently recovered from a right foot injury, which also affected his World Cup performance in Russia. Brazil's soccer confederation says its doctor determined that Neymar twisted an ankle.

The striker also felt pains in his right ankle after a challenge from teammate Miranda during Brazil's training session outside Rio de Janeiro last Thursday.

The friendly was the first major public appearance for Neymar since a woman accused him of rape Friday at a Paris hotel on May 15. Several signs in support of the player appeared among fans on the same day his accuser reaffirmed her claims in a TV interview.

Neymar has denied any wrongdoing.

Asked how shaken the rest of the squad is as a result of Neymar's problems, Tite replied: "We are not insensitive. I only hope this situation gets solved."

Brazil's soccer confederation informed Neymar was asked by police to give a testimony on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro, where he is investigated for posting pictures of the accuser in social media without her authorization.

___

SNTV editor Filipe de Almeida contributed to this report.