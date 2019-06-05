Sports
Cantillo leads Fort Wayne to 3-2 win over Lake County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Joey Cantillo allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps over the Lake County Captains in a 3-2 win on Wednesday.
Cantillo (3-2) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking one to get the win.
Fort Wayne started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a double, Aldemar Burgos scored on a single by Blake Hunt.
Trailing 3-1, the Captains cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Ruben Cardenas hit an RBI single, driving in Will Benson.
Cody Morris (3-2) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.
