Reyes leads Toledo to 13-5 win over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Victor Reyes hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Columbus Clippers 13-5 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Mud Hens swept the three-game series.

Reyes hit a two-run shot in the third inning off Michael Peoples and then hit a three-run homer in the eighth off Neil Ramirez. Dustin Peterson homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.

Toledo left-hander Matt Hall (4-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Peoples (3-2) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Bobby Bradley homered and singled for the Clippers. Daniel Johnson doubled and singled twice.