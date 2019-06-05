Dayton beats West Michigan 4-3

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Miguel Hernandez scored on an error in the third inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 4-3 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Wednesday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the Dragons a 1-0 lead before Miles Gordon hit a two-run double later in the inning.

After the teams traded runs, the Whitecaps cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Kingston Liniak scored on an error and Jose King scored on an error.

Dayton right-hander Jared Solomon (1-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Robbie Welhaf (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and four hits over five innings.