Taveras scores winning run in 10th, Down East beats Frederick 2-1 in walk-off finish

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Leody Taveras scored the winning run on a fielder's choice in the 10th inning, as the Down East Wood Ducks beat the Frederick Keys 2-1 on Thursday.

Taveras scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Diosbel Arias.

In the bottom of the fourth, Down East grabbed the lead on a single by Yonny Hernandez that scored Yohel Pozo. Frederick answered in the seventh inning when Ryan Ripken hit a solo home run.

Reliever Joe Kuzia (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out three over two scoreless innings. Diogenes Almengo (2-2) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run while striking out one and walking one in the Carolina League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Down East took advantage of some erratic Frederick pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.