Vega, Gurwitz lift Inland Empire over Lake Elsinore 10-2

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Ryan Vega doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Inland Empire 66ers defeated the Lake Elsinore Storm 10-2 on Thursday.

Zane Gurwitz homered and singled with three RBIs for Inland Empire.

Trailing 1-0, the 66ers took the lead for good with five runs in the first inning. Jordan Zimmerman hit a two-run home run en route to the four-run lead.

The 66ers later added a run in the third and four in the fifth to punctuate the blowout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Michael Santos (1-1) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Lake Elsinore starter Aaron Leasher (3-5) took the loss in the California League game.

Olivier Basabe singled three times for the Storm.