Hearn leads Lancaster over Rancho Cuca. 9-3

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Matt Hearn had two hits and two RBI as the Lancaster JetHawks defeated the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 9-3 on Thursday.

Up 1-0, Lancaster batted around in the third inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including two RBI each from Ramon Marcelino and Hearn.

The JetHawks later added a run in the fourth and two in the eighth. In the fourth, Sean Bouchard hit a solo home run, while Carlos Herrera hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Lancaster starter Antonio Santos (2-3) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Gerardo Carrillo (2-4) took the loss in the California League game after giving up six runs and five hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Several Quakes chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Marcus Chiu tripled and singled.