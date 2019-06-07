Chelsea challenges FIFA transfer ban at sports court

Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Europa League Final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Olympic stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. AP Photo

Chelsea has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a one-year transfer ban imposed by FIFA for breaking youth transfer rules.

The court has confirmed the expected appeal, adding it is "not possible to say at this time" when a verdict is expected.

Chelsea has not asked for an urgent freeze on the ban, which would allow the club to sign and register players during the offseason.

Without an interim ruling, Chelsea cannot register any new players signed with money from Eden Hazard's widely expected $130 million-plus sale to Real Madrid.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

FIFA found Chelsea guilty of 29 violations of transfer rules designed to protect minors from trafficking.

CAS suggests its judging panel could reach a verdict without a formal hearing "based only on the parties' written submissions."