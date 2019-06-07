Reid-Foley, Burns lead Buffalo to 3-1 win over Lehigh Valley

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Andy Burns hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Sean Reid-Foley hurled seven scoreless innings as the Buffalo Bisons beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 3-1 on Friday.

Reid-Foley (3-3) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking two to get the win.

Buffalo got on the board first in the fourth inning when Reese McGuire hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Burns.

The IronPigs cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Malquin Canelo hit an RBI single, scoring Rob Brantly.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tom Eshelman (1-1) went eight innings, allowing three runs and 10 hits in the International League game. He also struck out five and walked one.