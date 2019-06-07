Freure and Robaina shut out Kane County, Quad Cities wins 2-0

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- R.J. Freure and Julio Robaina combined for a shutout as the Quad Cities River Bandits defeated the Kane County Cougars 2-0 on Friday.

Freure (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked five while allowing two hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Matt Tabor (1-2) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

Quad Cities scored its runs when Jeremy Pena hit an RBI single in the fifth inning and Trey Dawson hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The Cougars were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the River Bandits' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.