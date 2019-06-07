Gutierrez hits grand slam, leads Durango over Dos Laredos

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Moises Gutierrez hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Generales de Durango to a 9-7 win over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos on Friday.

The grand slam by Gutierrez scored Javier Salazar, Daniel Mayora, and Carlos Munoz to give the Generales a 6-2 lead.

The Generales later added a run in the fifth and two in the eighth. In the fifth, Jon Kemmer hit a solo home run, while Kemmer hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Dos Laredos saw its comeback attempt come up short after Roberto Valenzuela scored on a wild pitch and Amaury Cazana hit a two-run single in the ninth to cut the Durango lead to 9-7.

Jesus Barraza (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Dos Laredos starter Antonio Guzman (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Tecolotes did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Misael German homered and singled for the Tecolotes.