Avila’s homer leads Mexico to 5-3 win over Quintana Roo

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Emmanuel Avila hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 5-3 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Friday.

The home run by Avila capped a three-run inning and gave the Diablos Rojos a 5-3 lead after David Vidal hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Mexico took a 2-0 lead after Carlos Figueroa scored on a passed ball in the first inning and Japhet Amador hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Quintana Roo answered in the next half-inning when Reynaldo Rodriguez hit a three-run home run.

Fabian Cota (1-0) got the win in relief while Luis Ivan Rodriguez (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

R. Rodriguez homered and singled twice, driving in three runs for the Tigres.