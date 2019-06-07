Nogowski’s homer leads Memphis to 10-4 win over Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- John Nogowski hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 10-4 win over the Reno Aces on Friday.

The home run by Nogowski scored Max Schrock to give the Redbirds a 4-2 lead.

The Redbirds later added a run in the seventh and five in the eighth. In the seventh, Rangel Ravelo hit an RBI single, while Drew Robinson hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Memphis left-hander Evan Kruczynski (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matt Koch (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and nine hits over six innings.

Juniel Querecuto doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Aces.