Quintero’s homer leads DSL Braves to 8-4 win over DSL Astros

, (AP) -- Geraldo Quintero hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Braves to an 8-4 win over the DSL Astros on Saturday.

The home run by Quintero scored Alexander Then to give the DSL Braves a 6-4 lead.

The DSL Braves added to their lead in the ninth when Jeremy Celedonio hit a two-run home run.

Rainiery Rodriguez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Marcos Eusebio (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Yohander Martinez tripled, doubled and singled twice for the DSL Astros. Miguel Palma doubled and singled, also stealing a base.