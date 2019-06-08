De La Rosa leads DSL Orioles1 to 8-5 win over DSL White Sox

, (AP) -- Juan De La Rosa had three hits and scored three runs as the DSL Orioles1 topped the DSL White Sox 8-5 on Saturday.

Down 1-0, the DSL Orioles1 took the lead for good with five runs in the second inning. Lians Beato hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Angel Gomez en route to the four-run lead.

The DSL Orioles1 later added two runs in the third and one in the seventh. In the third, Josue Cruz hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Yorkislandy Alvarez, while De La Rosa scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.

Jose Martinez (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL White Sox starter Dionicio Jimenez (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.