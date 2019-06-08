Morrison’s homer leads Scranton/WB to 3-1 win over Syracuse

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Logan Morrison hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 3-1 win over the Syracuse Mets on Saturday.

The home run by Morrison scored Ryan McBroom and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the second, Syracuse took the lead on a double by Travis Taijeron that scored Ruben Tejada. Scranton/WB answered in the third inning when Morrison hit a solo home run.

Scranton/WB right-hander Brody Koerner (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Walker Lockett (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after allowing three runs and eight hits over seven innings.

For the Mets, Luis Guillorme singled three times.

With the win, Scranton/WB improved to 8-3 against Syracuse this season.