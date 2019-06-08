Grenier, Encarnacion lift Delmarva over Hagerstown 6-1

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Cadyn Grenier tripled and singled twice as the Delmarva Shorebirds defeated the Hagerstown Suns 6-1 on Saturday.

JC Encarnacion doubled and singled for Delmarva.

Down 1-0, the Shorebirds took the lead for good with two runs in the second inning. Seamus Curran and Daniel Fajardo both drove in runs en route to the one-run lead.

Starters Hector Guance and Francys Peguero turned in great performances for Delmarva and Hagerstown, respectively. Guance (3-2) picked up the win after he allowed one run and four hits over six innings. He also struck out two and walked one. Peguero (2-5) went six innings, allowing two runs and nine hits while striking out four to take the hard-luck loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Kyle Marinconz homered and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Suns.

With the win, Delmarva improved to 7-3 against Hagerstown this season.