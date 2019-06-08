Gatewood’s walk leads Biloxi to 5-2 win over Pensacola

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Jake Gatewood drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 5-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Saturday.

The walk by Gatewood capped a two-run inning and gave the Shuckers a 2-1 lead after Trent Grisham drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

The Shuckers later tacked on three runs in the eighth when Dillon Thomas hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run double by Max McDowell to secure the victory.

McDowell doubled and singled, driving home two runs for Biloxi.

Biloxi right-hander Johan Belisario (6-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Charlie Barnes (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up two runs and five hits over four innings.

The five extra-base hits for Biloxi included a season-high five doubles.