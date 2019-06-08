Haase scores winning run in 10th, Columbus beats Norfolk 3-2 in walk-off finish

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Brandon Barnes hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Eric Haase with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Columbus Clippers topped the Norfolk Tides 3-2 on Saturday.

Haase scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Eric Stamets.

Mark Trumbo hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the Tides a 1-0 lead. The Clippers came back to take a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning when Ryan Flaherty hit a solo home run.

Norfolk tied the game 2-2 in the sixth when Christopher Bostick hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Austin Hays.

The Clippers had four relievers combine to throw 4 1/3 scoreless innings in the victory. James Hoyt (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jimmy Yacabonis (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Columbus improved to 8-1 against Norfolk this season.