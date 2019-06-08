Snyder’s single leads Fresno to 9-4 win over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Brandon Snyder hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 9-4 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Saturday.

The single by Snyder scored Wilmer Difo and Carter Kieboom to give the Grizzlies a 5-2 lead.

Okla. City answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to get within one, including a double by Jake Peter that scored Connor Joe.

Taylor Gushue homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for Fresno.

Fresno right-hander Logan Ondrusek (2-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Justin De Fratus (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over six innings.

Edwin Rios doubled twice and singled twice for the Dodgers. Zach Reks homered and singled, driving home two runs.