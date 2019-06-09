Rosa, Schwindel lead Lakeland to 8-2 win over St. Lucie

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Dylan Rosa hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Frank Schwindel hit a three-run home run and had three hits, driving in four as the Lakeland Flying Tigers defeated the St. Lucie Mets 8-2 on Saturday.

The home run by Rosa gave the Flying Tigers a 5-1 lead and capped a five-run inning for Lakeland. Earlier in the inning, Lakeland tied the game when Brady Policelli hit an RBI single and then took the lead when Schwindel hit an RBI single.

Elvin Rodriguez (5-3) got the win with 5 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while St. Lucie starter Ervin Santana (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Mets, Jacob Zanon homered and singled.

Lakeland improved to 6-3 against St. Lucie this season.