Stephan leads Trenton to 1-0 win over Erie

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Trevor Stephan allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Trenton Thunder over the Erie SeaWolves in a 1-0 win on Sunday.

Stephan (1-3) picked up the win after he struck out one.

The game's only run was scored in the third inning when Rashad Crawford hit a solo home run.

Kyle Funkhouser (0-1) went five innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.

The SeaWolves were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Thunder's staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.