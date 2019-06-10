French Open champ Barty up to career-best No. 2 in rankings

Australia's Ashleigh Barty poses with the trophy during a photo call at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 9, 2019. Barty won the French Open tennis tournament women's final on Saturday June 8, 2019. AP Photo

French Open champion Ash Barty's first Grand Slam title has lifted her to a career-best No. 2 in the WTA rankings.

Barty moved up six places Monday.

Reigning U.S. Open and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka remains at No. 1.

Former No. 1 Simona Halep dropped from No. 3 to No. 8 after losing to 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, where she was the defending champion.

The top eight spots in the ATP rankings stayed the same, with French Open champion Rafael Nadal at No. 2, behind Novak Djokovic. Roger Federer is still at No. 3, and Roland Garros runner-up Dominic Thiem is No. 4.